‘LPBW’ Star Matt Roloff’s Net Worth Is Huge: Find Out How Much Money He’s Raked In Over the Years

We know him best as a star of TLC’s Little People, Big World, but Matt Roloff has worn a lot of hats over the years. And with his many jobs, he has also racked up a sizable nest egg. Scroll down to learn more about his net worth and how he makes his money!

What Is Matt Roloff’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality TV star is worth a cool $6 million! Not too shabby.

How Did Matt Roloff Make His Money?

How’d he get that rich? His career started in the 1980s, when he worked as a computer programmer in Silicon Valley. (He also had a brief acting career during that decade, appearing in the film Under the Rainbow and the Star Wars TV movie Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.) After a friend convinced Matt to take a job with a computer company in Oregon, he and then-wife Amy Roloff bought a 34-acre farm in the community of Helvetia, just outside of Portland.

What Are Matt Roloff’s Jobs?

Meanwhile, a sizable sum may have come from the family’s show. Stars on a series like the TLC one can earn about $1,500 to $3,000 an episode, according to Business Insider. With early years of the show starting at about 20 episodes per season and two seasons per year, that could easily translate to Matt earning $60,000 to $120,000 from the show for each of those years.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Transforming Roloff Farms:

Matt has transformed the family farm into an amusement park filled with rides and attractions, as we’ve seen on the TLC reality show. Every year, he and his family welcome about 30,000 visitors to the property.

Becoming an Author:

Matt has also capitalized on his fame by writing three books: Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World in 1999, Little Family, Big Values: Lessons in Love, Respect and Understanding for Families of Any Size in 2007 and the children’s book Little Lucy, Big Race in 2018.

Public Speaking:

Before coronavirus led to nationwide lockdowns across the various states of the U.S., Matt toured the country as a motivational speaker. So no, his TV gig isn’t his only source of income!

Owning the Entirety of Roloff Farms:

Matt is also the sole owner of Roloff farms. After his divorce from ex-wife Amy in 2016, Matt, who has since moved on with girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, bought the majority of her stake in Roloff farms in 2019. He later purchased the remaining acres from his ex in 2020 for $975,000, The Sun reported at the time.

However, there is no bad blood between Matt and Amy. In fact, Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, got married at Roloff farms and celebrated their big day on August 28, 2021, in a barn that Matt built just for the occasion.

After fully acquiring the entirety of Roloff Farms, Matt made the decision to put 16 out of the 109 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale in May 2022. He announced the listing on May 12 via Instagram.

“Well the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure You all hear the big news directly from me,” he wrote at the time. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life.”

As for Matt’s personal life, he clapped back at an Instagram commenter who suggested he should “get a prenup” if he ever marries his girlfriend, Caryn. “Since she has a net worth 3x my worth,” the farm owner wrote in June 2022. “I hope she lets me sneak by.”