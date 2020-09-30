Out with the old, and in with the new. Amy Roloff opened up about how difficult it was to leave the family farm after 30 years on the season 21 premiere of Little People, Big World, which aired on Tuesday, September 29.

The TV personality, 56, said it had been a bittersweet time in her life, with many blessings to be excited about as well as many memories to leave behind.

TLC

“I got engaged, I bought a house and I have two new grandchildren. Chris [Marek] hasn’t moved into the house full-time, but we are working hard to make this house our own. Life on the farm has definitely changed for me. I’m very excited to see where my life goes, but definitely leaving the farm after 30 years is not easy,” she shared while seated alongside her fiancé in a confessional.

Amy said she would be getting everything prepared by the holidays so she could have a smooth transition. “I’ll be moving in my bedroom set, washer and dryer, some other basic things,” she revealed. “It will feel strange not to be waking up each morning at the farmhouse, but … I’m excited for this new adventure.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Her husband-to-be was also looking forward to having new digs together, revealing he lived alone “nearly all” of his adult life and was grateful the relocation was going to be a “slow process” because that would be ideal for both of them.

The TLC star fully moved out of the home she shared with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, 58, in January 2020, and fans are now getting to see it play out.

Instagram

“Amy’s living on the north side in the big house, which we still own together. Since she bought a new house, she’s going to be moving out soon, so we’re going to need to figure out what we want to do with that side of the farm,” Matt explained while discussing his buyout plans with girlfriend Caryn Chandler on the premiere.

Matt said he wanted to get it taken care of so their family could “have closure” following their 2016 divorce. Caryn expressed her worries and told him to “table his expectations” since Amy didn’t usually make quick decisions, however he was hopeful they could come to a mutual agreement and move on with their lives.

Fans are glad to see Matt and Amy trying to work through their differences, although we suspect there will be some clashing along the way!