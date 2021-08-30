In 2006, fans were introduced to Amy Roloff and her family on TLC’s Little People, Big World. Nowadays, the mother of four is a household name — and her staggering net worth proves it! Amy is worth an estimated $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

Little People, Big World has 22 seasons:

After more than a decade on air, the dynamic on Little People, Big World has certainly changed; Amy and Matt Roloff have divorced, the matriarch of the family has since remarried and their children have grown up to start their own families.

Of course, Amy continues to be an integral part of the beloved reality series. While it’s unclear exactly how much money the Michigan native makes per episode, it’s definitely a comfortable sum.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” Business Insider reported. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

Amy Roloff is a published author:

In 2012, Amy released a cookbook titled Short and Simple Family Recipes. In 2019, her autobiography, A Little Me, hit stores. The official description reads: “TLC star Amy shares what it was like growing up with dwarfism, how she struggled to overcome obstacles both physical and emotional while learning, as we all must, to accept herself for who she is.”

Amy Roloff has her own website:

On Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, fans can purchase a number of products like coffee mugs, T-shirts, hoodies, necklaces, hats and more. Additionally, Amy features recipes and blog posts on her site.

Amy Roloff is a motivational speaker:

“Amy is an engaging, unique and devoted inspirational speaker,” her website reads. “Amy has thrived giving motivational talks across the U.S. for over 13 years. She got her start giving speeches after her alma-mater Central Michigan asked her to speak.”

Amy discusses topics like diversity and inclusion, faith and courage, parenting and business. She also offers her services over Zoom.

Amy Roloff was a previous co-owner of Roloff Farms:

Amy sold the majority of her stake in Roloff Farms to ex-husband Matt Roloff in 2019. In December 2019, Amy shared on her Instagram Stories that she was officially moving from the farm, three years after her divorce. Her new home, which she shares with her husband Chris Marek, is a 15-minute drive from the farm.

According to The Sun, in 2020, Matt purchased the remaining acres from his ex for $975,000.