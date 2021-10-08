All hands on deck! Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff works pumpkin season every year at Roloff Farms, but it looks like she’s recruited her new husband, Chris Marek, to help out too.

Amy, 57, took to Instagram to show off the costumes she opted to wear for the first days of the seasons: a cheerleader outfit, Wonder Woman and a Luau-inspired grass skirt, lei and coconut-shell bra. Chris, 59, can be seen smiling beside her while wearing an orange Roloff Farms T-shirt and an employee badge in the photos.

Roloff Farms/Instagram

Roloff’s Farm’s official Instagram account reshared one of the TLC star’s photos in its Instagram Stories, writing, “Amy’s out at the patch every day in a new costume! And Chris is giving tours.”

A guest confirmed that Chris was there helping out in Amy’s comment section.

“Was there on the [first of October], the farm is beautiful!” the fan wrote. “I had a great time meeting you and Chris did an awesome job during the wagon tour. Good times.”

Amy Roloff/Instagram

Chris, who is a realtor with over two decades of real estate experience, according to his LinkedIn profile, likely doesn’t need the paycheck — he’s probably just there to help out his wife.

Amy’s new beau isn’t the only one lending a hand. Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, donned an apron to help fold T-shirts and restock jam at the general store.

“I can’t seem to get away,” she jokingly commented on Instagram.

Caryn, 53, worked on the farm for a decade, first as a manager and then as Matt’s personal assistant, though she hasn’t been an official employee at Roloff Farms since 2018, according to Good Housekeeping.

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years. She tries to get Amy as involved as she can … There was awkwardness a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way,” Matt, 60, said on an episode of Little People, Big World in 2018.

It certainly seems like both couples have found their way to coexist and remain friendly! Matt had an entirely new barn built on the property to host Amy and Chris’s wedding on August 28. In return, Chris and Amy had Matt and Caryn over for dinner to thank them. Now, it seems pumpkin season is going off without a hitch.