Little People, Big World stars Matt and Amy Roloff had their fair share of drama leading up to their split, but they have come a long way as friends since finalizing their divorce in May 2016.

Their breakup was an understandably tough time for the duo, who share four kids together: twins Zach and Jeremy, 31, as well as daughter Molly, 28, and son Jacob, 24. Matt and Amy were married for 27 years before filing for divorce in June 2015.

“Our kids and our ever-growing family, and the love and support we have for them, will be our priority,” the former flames announced in a joint statement, confirming they were planning to be cordial by adding, ​​”We will continue to work together side-by-side in the daily responsibilities for our many current ventures.”

In the following months, Amy, 57, met her now-husband, Chris Marek, and by 2017, Matt, 59, had also gone public with his current girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, who had been a longtime employee at Roloff Farms.

Amy had questions about the timeframe of Matt and Caryn’s romance, leading her to question if the pair’s working relationship turned romantic before she and her ex-husband called it quits.

The mom of four spoke about the months leading up to their split in a candid Facebook Live in 2019, explaining, “When you know you have issues and you know you have problems, whether it be on your side or another side, I think when you start looking before you’re separated of marriage, that is hard.”

Amy also addressed her speculations in a chapter of her book, A Little Me, claiming she noticed that “Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well.”

However, Matt later denied cheating rumors when a fan claimed he was unfaithful in an Instagram comment, replying, “You couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Although there were some issues between the exes along the way, Matt and Amy have proven to put their past feelings aside and welcome each other’s new partners into the family.

Amy and Chris tied the knot at Roloff Farms on August 28, and Matt helped by having a construction team complete a new barn just in time for the nuptials. To show their appreciation for allowing them to wed on the property, Chris and Amy invited Matt and Caryn over for dinner.

