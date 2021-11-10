Baby No. 3 has arrived! Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff have added a third to their brood, officially making them a family of five.

“It’s a BOY!!! Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff,” Audrey wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, November 9, along with photos of their newborn son. “Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony.’ And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey, 30, and Jeremy, 31, who announced their pregnancy in July, are known for giving meaningful names to their children, and the couple’s third-born has proven to be no exception. While the couple didn’t reveal the official meaning behind the name, Radley is of English origin and means “red meadow,” while Knight is a name of English origin that typically means “warrior,” but also is a nod to a soldier from the middle ages, usually of noble descent, according to Babynames.com.

On September 10, 2017, the proud parents welcomed their first child to the world, Ember Jean, 4, but it wasn’t until Ember was 2 months old that Auj revealed the importance of her name.

“Our Ember girl is 2 MONTHS OLD [sic] today and she’s already growing into her name. Embers are GLOWING — they can light up an entire room, forest or field,” the TLC alum shared on Instagram in November 2017. “Embers are FORERUNNERS — in forest fires, they can blow on ahead of the fire and start fires kilometers away (l loved this one being that she’s our first child).”

Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey also revealed that campfires played an important role in her relationship with Jeremy. The pair would often sit outside by the fire and look into the embers and discuss what they wanted in their lives.

“We want our little Ember to be a light in the darkness, glowing in all she does, enduring and lasting — hard to stop, ALWAYS believing in the MORE that is within her — and when stoked/kindled by her Creator — able to burn and glow even MORE than she could on her own,” Audrey continued. “Our prayer is that she would be MORE on fire for God as He continues to fan her into flame. Always more.”

As for Bode James, 1, born on January 8, 2020, Audrey admitted their second-born’s name was a nod to her maiden name. Prior to becoming a Roloff, the now-mom of three’s name was Audrey Mirabella Botti. Bode is pronounced “Bode-y,” sounding similar to her maiden name.

“James” also holds a special meaning for the family, as Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, shares the middle name.

Audrey and Jeremy are three for three with adorable baby names! Could a fourth child be in their future?