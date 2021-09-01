Even though Little People, Big World fan favorites Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff announced they quit the hit TLC series after 17 seasons, they’re still making bank. That’s because Audrey Roloff’s net worth, combined with her extensive resumé, is nothing to scoff at!

In an exclusive interview with In Touch in April 2019, Jeremy, 31, reflected on their reality TV journey. “It’s been an extraordinary experience, and if anyone asks me about the show, I always say, ‘If I could do it all over again, I would.'”

He continued, “I think that sums up my experience with it very well. It was fantastic. It was so much fun. So much opportunity. A lot of growth. It’s just time to do something else.”

Audrey, also 31, added that they “wouldn’t be able to be doing what we’re doing without it.’

From designing clothes to blogging, keep reading to find out more about how Audrey makes her money.

Audrey Roloff’s Net Worth

While Audrey’s exact net worth is unknown, Jeremy’s net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is estimated at $700,000. However, considering the pregnant reality star‘s long list of business ventures, plus the money she’s made from the show, which is reportedly at least $10,000 per episode, her net worth is seemingly at equal or greater value to her husband’s. Here’s what she does:

She’s a podcast host.

The mom of two cohosts “Behind the Scenes” alongside Jeremy. According to the podcast’s description on Apple, “New York Times bestselling authors and former costars of the longest-running family reality television show in history, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, go behind the scenes with thought leaders, entrepreneurs, authors, tv personalities and friends to talk about faith, work and life.”

At the time of publication, the duo has completed 94 episodes.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

She’s a best-selling author.

Audrey and Jeremy’s book, A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively. Date Intentionally. Love Faithfully, was released in May 2019 and quickly became a New York Times best-seller. In it, the couple “tells a passionate and persevering story of relatable struggles, hard-learned lessons, practical tips and devout commitment.”

It also gets a five-star Amazon rating with nearly 1,900 reviews. By 2021, the TLC alums released their second book, Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love. Though it’s not a NYT best-seller (yet), it, too, gets rave reviews.

She sells essential oils.

As if that weren’t enough, Audrey sells Young Living essential oils. Fans of the red-headed beauty know that she’s conscious about the products she uses and consumes in her home.

She has a clothing line.

Auj designed Always More, a clothing line with the manifesto of “inspiring women to ALWAYS believe in the MORE that is within them through Christ.”

She’s a marriage blogger.

Audrey founded Beating 50, a blog dedicated to empowering couples to beat the 50 percent of marriages that statistically end in divorce. Through the blog, both Jeremy and Audrey provide marriage advice and resources for wedded couples. In the past, she has used Beating 50 to encourage couples to recite their vows during sex.

“I’ll spare you the details, but it was the most intimate thing we have ever done in our marriage, and probably the most intimate thing I have ever done in my life,” she wrote. “The act of becoming physically and verbally one (at the same time), ensues an ocean of intimacy that I cannot attempt to describe. It’s the best version of ‘sex talk.'”

The blog also is linked to a shop, where consumers can purchase items like Navigator’s Council: A Marriage Journal, designed to help couples cope with the struggles of marriage through writing prompts.

She’s also a lifestyle blogger.

Girl knows her way around a website! In addition to marriage blogging, Audrey also runs a lifestyle blog called AujPoj, a Hodgepodge of Life. On the website, she focuses on categories like travel, lifestyle, fitness, faith, pregnancy, relationships and more. According to her LinkedIn, she’s been running the site since 2010.