They’re living the dream! Former Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff‘s home is reportedly worth $560,000, and it’s absolutely breathtaking inside and out. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom Orgeon-based home is perfect for their family.

The 2,600-square-foot home includes a two-car garage and a sizable front porch, according to Radar Online, who obtained the property records and pics. Brazilian hardwood floors and wood moulding give the traditional house a luxurious feel, especially with the renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and white cabinets.

Tori and Zach’s two children, son Jackson Kyle Roloff and daughter Lilah Ray Roloff,​​​ must love the home’s huge outdoor area, complete with a swing set, while their parents enjoy the fire pit. The house even has an in-ground swimming pool and outdoor lounge.

Tori and Zach’s new digs also features a spacious master bedroom with double sinks in their bathroom. Plus, the home is just a 10-minute drive to the family’s famous farm and not far from Amy Roloff’s house as well, so Jackson and Lilah can be close to their grandparents, Amy and Matt Roloff and their step-grandparent, Chris Marek.

The sale was made official in May 2018. The couple, who married in July 2015, previously lived in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that they ultimately sold for $382,500. And it’s a good thing the pair upgraded, especially with two growing children (and possibly more to come!).

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori told Us Weekly in June 2021. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Both of the couple’s children were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach previously explained to People. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

The pair also stated that adoption could be an option for their family.

“I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them,” Zach told Us Weekly. “I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

Keep scrolling to see the sweet photos the family has shared of their home since 2018.