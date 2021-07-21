A big congrats are in order! Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock, are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram and posting photos of the couple holding Isabel’s baby bump, Jacob, 24, revealed the news, writing, “Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say … We’re having a son.”

Meanwhile, Isabel, 25, shared the same photos on her account, writing in the caption, “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December.”

Before revealing that she and Jacob are expecting a son together, Isabel previously admitted in September 2020 that she and Jacob wanted to expand their family.

The artist said they “definitely plan” on having kids during an Instagram Q&A, while on a three-hour drive with Jacob.

The pair previously sparked pregnancy rumors in November 2020, but Isabel eventually set the record straight.

“Just thinkin’ about what our babies are gonna look like,” the podcast host captioned a cozy portrait with her husband. After some of her social media followers speculated they could have a child on the way, Isabel cleared the air in the comments section by saying that this was “NOT a pregnancy announcement.”

Earlier in September, the couple reflected on a “hard” first year of marriage.

“It would be disingenuous to pretend like this year has been easy for us. (Has this year been “easy” for anybody?) One of the most common phrases I heard from people before we got married was, ‘the first year of marriage is the hardest.’ I don’t know how true it is for everyone — but I guess it has been true for us,” Isabel wrote in the caption of a photo taken during the couple’s wedding day.