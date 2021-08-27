Success! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff revealed he and his construction crew finished building the structure that his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, will use for her wedding to fiancé Chris Marek this weekend.

“That feeling you get when you make beautiful buildings together … thanks Loranger brothers (Rick, Ray, Dan and Rocky) for another amazing build and helping me chase my vision,” the TLC star, 59, wrote in his Instagram caption on Friday, August 26, while showing off the completed structure. “These guys have been doing my building gymnastics for almost 20 years.”

The wooden building features vaulted ceilings and JELD-WEN windows, giving it a rustic and inviting look. Matt and his team managed to beat the clock with their efforts, having just shared a snap on August 11 that showed the structure still in progress before the metal roof was placed on.

“Racing at full speed to get the new building finished before the big day,” the dad of four, who shares kids Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob with ex Amy, 56, captioned a photo. “Pulling out all the stops … 16 days and counting!”

Matt also updated his social media followers about the farm, revealing the property “is ready” for her nuptials taking place on Saturday, August 28, following the couple’s September 2019 engagement.

Amy revealed in a previous LPBW episode that she and Chris “weighed our options” before selecting the location based in Helvetia, Oregon.

“COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021,” Amy said about the pandemic influencing their decision. “So, other places just kind of eroded away, and plan B became plan A.”

“This was hard,” she added. “But the farm has beautiful scenery, and we just don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID, so it’s easier to have it there.”

Looking ahead, Matt has big plans for the structure that has been five years in the making. “This is not my dream house … it’s my dream barn/garage,” he previously explained. “I will soon (after Amy’s wedding) start the house that will eventually be attached to this structure by a breeze way connector.”

Scroll to see the construction photos and finished look of Matt’s new barn!