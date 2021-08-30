Congratulations are in order for Amy Roloff! The Little People, Big World star officially married longtime love Chris Marek on Saturday, August 28, at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The happy couple shared their big moment in front of 146 of their closest family and friends, according to People. The stunning nuptials were officiated by Michael Williams and prior to saying “I Do,” Amy walked down the aisle to a song called “Heart to Heart,” which was composed by her new husband’s best man, Rick Hinkes.

Prior to the ceremony itself, the TLC personality teased her nuptials via Instagram in April. “Wow! The BIG day is getting closer,” Amy wrote at the time. “I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man — my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life.”

Now, the duo is officially ready to start their next chapter together!

Before meeting Chris, the mom of four was married to Matt Roloff for 29 years until their 2016 divorce. Together they share twins Zachary and Jeremy, daughter Molly and son Jacob. Three years after Amy and Matt split, she announced her engagement to Chris in September 2019. When reflecting on their relationship via Instagram, the reality star wrote, “I must admit I never thought I’d meet someone again that I wanted to say yes to and here I am.”

Amy noted that her current relationship is “quite different in a [lot] of good ways,” adding that she and Chris are “different in many ways but also very together in others.”

“Those difference and togetherness encourages us to be our best, give and serve each other, support each other, appreciate our individuality and in it all,” she added.

In December 2020, Amy picked out her wedding dress, and shared the news with fans while sporting a bride-to-be sash and “Bride” headband. “I guess this is really happening. I’m over the moon with love for Chris and I,” she wrote on social media at the time.

Before saying their “I dos,” the couple opened up about their living situation during an Instagram Live from April 2020, and revealed that they weren’t “living together full time.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this in my entire life — a big financial purchase like this on my own, by myself. Yes, Chris is a part of my life, but this was really my decision and so I kind of told him, ‘Can I just have a little space, just to be in this house all by myself, to relish in the fact that it’s me?’” Amy explained, adding that Chris is over at her place “about four days and three nights” a week.

Despite not being under the same roof, the duo has still been able to figure out their “quirks” and “dislikes.” She shared, “We have enjoyed the time just getting to know each other on this level being together.”