Baby Bode Makes His Debut! These Pics of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s Son Will Give You ~All~ the Feels

He’s here! Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are now the proud parents of a bouncing baby boy, Bode James Roloff, marking the beginning to an exciting new chapter in their lives. The former Little People, Big World couple shared the first photos of their bundle of joy while making the announcement to fans about the birth of their son.

The TLC alum, 28, revealed that her new addition was born at 7:36 p.m. on January 8, 2020, and it’s clear to see she is over the moon to finally be able to hold him in her arms. “9.2 pounds and 21 inches,” Audrey shared in her caption on Instagram.

As expected, Jeremy and Audrey’s followers already can’t take how precious their son is. “Yay!! Congrats y’all! You are beautiful Audrey,” Jill Duggar wrote. Danielle Busby also sweetly added, “Yay! Congrats,” with a celebratory champagne bottle emoji.

The Oregon native and her beau already shared one child together — a 2-year-old daughter, Ember Jean Roloff. Now, their little princess has been promoted to a big sister!

Jeremy recently took to Instagram Stories with a darling clip of him spending quality time with his baby boy in the comfort of their abode.

“Wow! Little Bodey James here. Welcome to the world, son,” the podcast host said, before giving praise to his wife. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit … I’ll let her do that. It is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked,” he added. “We’re home. We’re happy. Thanks for the support everyone.”

Much to the delight of fans, Audrey has been sharing updates amid her entire pregnancy journey with baby No. 2.

On January 2, the mother of two posted a rare photo of her growing baby bump at 39 weeks along. The NYT Best Selling Author also opened up about her road to motherhood this time around in the caption of her other maternity shots.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside,” Audrey gushed. “Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait [to] carry him on the outside soon.”

He’s officially made his big debut!

