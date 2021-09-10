Little Roloff, Big World: Jackson Was the 1st Roloff Baby to Capture Our Hearts — See His Cutest Pics

Their little boy is growing up so fast! Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their first child, Jackson Kyle, in May 2017… and it’s been a nonstop adventure ever since. Luckily for fans, the proud parents have been documenting all of Jackson’s milestones on Instagram. From his first time at the zoo, to his first Halloween and his first flight, we’ve seen it all.

While he is only a tot, Jackson has quite a big personality and loves to make his parents laugh. Although he loves being the center of attention, his parents decided to add another baby to their family. In November 2019, Jackson became a big brother to his new little sister, Lilah Ray.

At first, Jackson had to warm up to his new role. “Jackson is adjusting in his own time, and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J,” the proud mama shared on Instagram. She later added, “He’s been a little standoffish and only wants to admire her from afar.” Luckily, the siblings have made headway and Jackson is now happy to show her the ropes!

Jackson and Lilah got even closer during their family’s first trip to Disneyland. “THIS … this makes it all worth it,” the mom of two wrote on a photo of Lilah sitting in her brother’s lap as they wore their Mickey Mouse hats while propped up in bed. “Sharing my love of Disney with my two kiddos has my heart so full. So blessed to be able to share this magic with my little family.”

These days, Jackson loves taking care of his sister. Tori revealed her son even goes out of his way to spend time with Lilah. “Moments like this remind me to keep up my spirits,” she told her followers on social media. “I’m thankful … for Jackson who asks me to hold ‘baby Lilah Ray’ now.”

We can’t wait to continue to watch the Roloff family grow, but for now, check out these adorable photos of Jackson Roloff below.