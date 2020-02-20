It seems like Jill Dillard (née Duggar) really might be done having kids! The former Counting On star sparked speculation once again when fans learned she and Derick Dillard got rid of the crib where their two sons used to sleep. When sister-in-law Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) gave fans a nursery tour on Saturday, February 15, she broke the news.

As Josiah Duggar‘s wife used her Instagram Story to show fans around baby Bella’s room, she gave them an opportunity to ask where they’d gotten their decor. One fan wanted to know about the crib, asking if the parents could share a link. “I’m afraid I don’t have the link to the crib,” Lauren, 20, answered. “It was a hand me down,” she explained, tagging Jill, 28, in the post.

Courtesy of Lauren Duggar/Instagram

It’s possible that the TLC alum simply lent the crib to her little brother and his wife. However, this isn’t the only hint that we’ve gotten that Jill and Derick, 30, are planning to stop after only two children. In October 2019, the mom seemed to hint she’s already got her hands full in an exhausted video rant. “This is life with just two kids. … Yeah,” she said in the clip. “Just venting over here. … LOL.”

In the past, the parents shared that they were planning to have “as many kids as God will give [them],” suggesting they, like Jill’s parents, would abstain from using any kind of contraception. In recent years, they seemed to have changed their tune, even hinting that they might be using birth control. Though neither star explicitly weighed in on the subject, the law school student hinted that they’re doing some family planning on their own terms.

“We never said we don’t believe in birth control,” he told a fan on Instagram. “My parents waited 11 years to start having kids, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Each Christian family should follow God’s leading for their own family, regarding when and how many kids to have.”

The couple isn’t completely spurning the example Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar set for them, though. Jill has been clear about the fact that she does want to be a stay-at-home mom instead of staring an outside career. “I do love my current job at home with the boys,” she told fans who suggested she try something new. “We do revaluate goals regularly, but we also understand that to everything there is a season and right now although at times it’s stressful, I’m actually quite content with where I’m at.”