Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Move Into New L.A. House: See Photos of Their Home

Home sweet new home! Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, bought a new house in Los Angeles and documented their moving process for fans.

The happy couple purchased the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home on August 15, 2022, for $830,000, In Touch exclusively confirmed on October 6. The 1,800-square foot house is spacious enough for a whole family and features brown roofing and multiple windows.

“We’re moving!” the former Counting On star, 28, captioned an Instagram video on October 6, before teasing her followers to follow the link in her bio to her and Jermey’s YouTube video.

Multiple fans took to the comments section of Jinger’s Instagram post to weigh in on her move, with one writing, “Hopefully out of California!” and another asking, “Back to Arkansas?”

In their YouTube video, Jinger and Jeremy, 35, explained why they ultimately chose to remain in the City of Angels in response to fans who apparently urged them to relocate to a different state.

“Guys, we have big news,” Jinger said at the beginning of the full clip. “So, we are not moving out of California for those of you who think we are and were starting to clap and cheer for us. But we love California, and so, we’re staying in California.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum described their new neighborhood as a “sweet area” and pointed out that while they’re unsure if this will be their “forever home,” they’re still “very excited to be able to stay here in L.A. and see what God has for [their] future.”

The former soccer player also opened up about their new place, noting that the move “was smooth” as they had some help from their new neighbors.

“We’re here to stay,” Jeremy said. “The last three years, we’ve been renting and, so, we decided in an unexpected way — which we were not prepared for — we decided to buy a house. … I see this house as being a place for our little girls to grow up.”

The pair share daughters Felicity and Evangeline Jo.

Jinger and Jeremy officially became L.A. residents in July 2019 after moving from Laredo, Texas. Earlier that year, they opened up about moving after revealing that Jeremy was leaving his pastor position at their local church.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” they shared in March 2019. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Upon arriving in L.A. at the time, Jinger made sure to share adorable moments via social media with her two children at home. Now, Felicity and Evangeline have a whole new home to make memories in with their parents.

