We already know what all the Duggars’ first kisses looked like, but what happened after the church bells stopped ringing? Well, the honeymoon, of course! If you watch Counting On, you already know that the married Duggar kids have been on some seriously luxe honeymoons — and if you watched 19 Kids & Counting then you know that not all Duggar honeymoons are created equal.

When Josh and Anna Duggar tied the knot in 2008, they celebrated their wedding by jetting off to South Carolina. The newlyweds rented a beach house along the shore where they could splash in the waves, go to romantic dinners without any chaperones in sight and spend the night in an aquarium. When it was Derick and Jill Dillard’s turn, they headed to the Outer Banks in North Carolina and did much the same.

However, things changed when Ben and Jessa Seewald took their turn. TLC cameras followed the couple to Europe where they hopped from Paris to Rome to Venice. Their romantic adventure was just the start. Soon after, it seemed all of the Duggar kids were picking out a new foreign locale to visit. Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo explored Australia, Austin and Joy Forsyth traipsed around Switzerland, Joseph and Kendra Duggar had a blast in Greece, Josiah and Lauren Duggar headed for the hills in Austria and John David and Abbie Duggar traveled around Finland.

While Jill and Josh spent most of their honeymoons relaxing by the water, their younger siblings learned how to make chocolate, visited the Eiffel Tower, went hang gliding and discovered fondue and bubbly water. But there’s more to the couples’ trips than sight-seeing and selfies. One thing they all have in common is that they pretty much made it their jobs to get hot and heavy on camera (or, at least, as hot and heavy as the Duggars get). Though they’d all only just barely started holding hands, all of the stars made themselves comfortable making out in front of their whole film crew — and anyone else who just so happened to be in the area.

Ready to find out what goes down when the TLC newlyweds finally get their first few moments off by themselves? Check out what all Duggar honeymoons must have in the gallery below.