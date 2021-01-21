Lifestyle of the Vuolos! Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have been embracing California as their new home ever since they relocated from Laredo, Texas, to the Golden State.

After becoming Los Angeles residents in July 2019, Jinger, 27, and Jeremy, 33, put the finishing touches on their house. It already featured a contemporary interior design, which the pair complimented with their rustic and neutral-colored furniture as well as their simplistic decor.

From their gorgeous kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances to their brightly-lit and welcoming living room, there is plenty to marvel over.

The couple previously announced their big move in a statement, revealing that Jeremy would be leaving his pastor position at their local church.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the duo shared, adding that it would be an adjustment. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Following their arrival to L.A., Jinger and Jeremy found out they were expecting baby No. 2. They shared the news about her pregnancy in May 2020 and began getting their abode infant-ready yet again with Jinger going into “serious nesting mode” by October. The reality TV mama reorganized their kitchen pantry and had everything categorized so they would be “ready” for their daughter’s arrival in the coming weeks. Jinger and Jeremy welcomed Evangeline Jo on November 22.

Now that Jinger and Jeremy are parents of two, they made sure to set up Felicity and Evy Jo with a picture-perfect closet. The 19 Kids and Counting alum gave fans a glimpse at her daughters’ darling outfits, accessories and more during an Instagram Stories show-and-tell on January 19.

Scroll through the gallery below to take a mini tour of their L.A. home!