Home is where the heart is! Joy-Anna Duggar told her Instagram followers in November 2019 that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were officially settling down in a home after spending time living in an RV with their son, Gideon. The Counting On stars chronicled the work they put into the house on social media, and by December 2019, they officially moved in.

“Sooo … WE BOUGHT A HOUSE,” Joy captioned her first post about their home. “And YES! We plan to settle down and live in this one for a while! After a year and a half of camper living, we’re so ready!!! I love living in the camper, but I’m ready for more space and a little more organization!”

She posted both photos and videos of their property and added, “This house has three beds and three baths, and it’s a very open floor plan! We are just fixing up the basics … flooring, trim, new countertops [and] fresh paint! I think I want to go for the Scandinavian/boho/minimalist style, all brought together!” That … sounds a little muddled, but she obviously knows her vision better than we do!

When Joy first announced that she and Austin were finally going to stay put in a house for a while instead of flipping a property and moving on, fans were pumped. “It’s going to be beautiful! Congratulations!” one person wrote. Another said, “I LOVE it. So open and all one level. And that fireplace!! So cozy.” Even some of her family members had thoughts. Cousin Amy Duggar King wrote, “I can’t wait to see!!”

In April 2020, the couple — who’ve since started vlogging on their YouTube channel — walked fans through the home and showed it’s really starting to come together. While still a work in progress at the time, they unveiled their living room furniture, a gorgeous kitchen and all of the plants they have populating the home. “Hello, welcome to our home! Here we go on our grand tour!” started the video as Joy introduced their “big, open floor plan.” Since moving in, they officially welcomed baby No. 2 — daughter Evelyn Mae Forsyth — and they’re likely enjoying their space more than ever.

