Gearing up for baby! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) revealed she is in “serious nesting mode” as she and husband Jeremy Vuolo prepare to welcome their new addition.

The Counting On star, 26, took to Instagram with a portrait of her organized pantry on Wednesday, October 14, showing all of her cans neatly sorted by category. Jinger had a special spot for her spices, salad dressings, cooking oils and more.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jinger and Jeremy, 33, are getting all of the to-dos checked off their list before their little one is here. The TLC mama even had the help of her 2-year-old daughter to get some things in order around the house. “Felicity loves choosing what clothes she is going to wear each day and helping us with the laundry. It’s just too cute!” the soon-to-be mom of two gushed in her caption on October 13.

Their new bundle of joy is expected to arrive in November and the couple couldn’t be more thrilled to meet her with the holidays right around the corner.

Courtesy Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jinger showed off her baby bump and casually chic maternity style out and about earlier this week. “Such a fun morning out at the L.A. flower market! What a place,” the TV personality shared. Several fans were raving over the shoes she wore and one asked for details on her look. “They are converse wedges. Jer got them for me a few years ago … I’m not sure if they still sell them,” Jinger replied.

Courtesy Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Her family members are also counting down the days until they get to meet the couple’s daughter following Jinger’s prenatal appointment in September.

“Always love getting to see [our] baby girl on an ultrasound and hear her sweet heartbeat. I don’t take these things for granted,” the expectant star wrote in an update on Instagram at the time. “God is so kind. Just eight more weeks to go until we get to hold her in our arms.”

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), who welcomed a baby girl of her own in August with husband Austin Forsyth, shared her excitement about finally getting to meet her niece in the near future. “Wow!!!” she commented on Jinger’s prenatal post. “I feel like time is flying by! So, so happy for you! Cannot wait!!!”

They will have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!