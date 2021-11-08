Bidding farewell! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown said goodbye to the polygamous Brown family’s Coyote Pass land in Fort Valley, Arizona as she prepares to move back into Flagstaff amid husband Kody Brown‘s split from third wife Christine Brown.

“So long trailer! See you next spring [grinning face emoji],” Janelle, 52, captioned a photo of her RV driving down a road via Instagram on Sunday, November 7. “Trailer is headed down to storage for the winter. We decided to find short term housing in town instead of riding out the winter. Next year I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water). I loved loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring.”

In June, Janelle became the first out of Kody’s four wives to move onto and live on Coyote Pass since they bought the property three years ago.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle, 52, wrote via Instagram on June 27. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

The TLC personality added, “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

Kody, 52, made the decision to relocate his four wives — including Christine, 39, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown and their children — from their four-house cul-de-sac in Las Vegas to Flagstaff in 2018. Citing a desire to continue to raise their family in a safer, quieter city than Las Vegas, Kody also hoped to build one big house for all of the wives to live in with him and their kids, but the idea was shot down by his spouses.

He then agreed to build four separate homes on the Coyote Pass land, one for each wife, but the delay in the sales of their four homes in Las Vegas and the subsequent financial strain put a halt to those plans. Instead, his wives rented or bought homes in nearby Flagstaff to live while they wait to break ground on their new homes in Coyote Pass.

Unfortunately, they experienced additional delays in their Coyote Pass building plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The distance between the family created tension between the adults, and that tension eventually led to Kody’s split from Christine after 27 years of marriage. As In Touch previously reported, Christine sold her Flagstaff home in October and is currently living in the Brown family’s former home state of Utah.