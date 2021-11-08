Moving on! Sister Wives star Christine Brown spoke out following her split from husband Kody Brown after more than 25 years of marriage.

“This decision was a long time coming,” Christine revealed in a new Cameo video. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

She added that she “had no idea life could be simple,” she said. “I was asking Mykelti, I’m, like, ‘Is life simple?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah.'”

Despite their breakup, Christine expressed her desire to maintain a good relationship with her ex. “It’s a phenomenal world. It’s a whole new world, and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this,” the reality TV mom admitted, noting the former couple has “good and bad days.”

“We have a life still, together, after this, because we have kids to raise,” Christine said of Kody. “And Truely’s 11 [years old], so we have to just be good, and amiable, and things like that. And I think it’s just important to remember that.”

Now, Christine is able to put all of her energy into the role she loves most: being a parent. “I love being a mom,” she gushed. “I mean, I’m not a wife anymore, so I mean, I was fine, great. But really being a mom is my favorite role ever.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine announced her surprising split from Kody on Tuesday, November 2. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Though neither Christine nor Kody gave a reason for their uncoupling, a source exclusively told In Touch Kody “secretly couldn’t stand” being married to her. “Christine is a dramatic and emotional person. He saw her as a pain to be with at times,” the source alleged. “She’s been depressed for five years.”

A separate insider claimed Kody’s alleged body-shaming comments contributed to their demise. “The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn [Brown] once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine,” the source divulged. “Christine felt like he was body-shaming her and felt like she wasn’t good enough for him.”

Christine and Kody are parents to six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Prior to their split, they had been spiritually married since March 1994.