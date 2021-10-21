Sister Wives star Janelle Brown soaked up the gorgeous views on her family’s Coyote Pass land in Arizona while teasing her return to Flagstaff.

“Good morning! One benefit of my pups needing to go out at the crack of dawn,” the TLC personality, 52, captioned a scenic shot on Thursday, October 21, four months after announcing she moved into an RV on their Coyote Pass property.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

“I’m heading into town for the winter in the next couple of days,” Janelle shared in a life update, indicating that she will be staying in Flagstaff for the foreseeable future. “For this winter, it was the prudent choice,” the reality star added about her decision to relocate during the final months of the year, noting she was cherishing “all the last-minute joy.”

Janelle did not clarify whether she was taking her RV into town, moving in with loved ones or renting another property in the Flagstaff area for the next couple of months.

Back in June, the mom of six, who shares kids Logan, Hunter, Robert, Gabriel, Madison and Savanah with husband Kody Brown, surprised fans with news that she was the first of the polygamous Brown family to live on their expansive Coyote Pass property.

Her change of address came three years after they moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona. “The rental where I was living was sold, and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental,” Janelle explained to fans at the time. “Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are, I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Fans can expect to see plenty of drama in the Brown family on upcoming episodes, especially due to Kody’s quarantine arrangement amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m at my wit’s end with this whole bulls—t stuff,” Janelle said in a season 16 teaser.

Meanwhile, viewers are waiting to get an update on Christine’s living situation after In Touch confirmed the reality star left behind her former home in Arizona and is now residing in a Utah-based duplex, which she expressed her hopes to do during season 15. The reality star, 49, is likely renting the place after selling her former property in Arizona, according to online records obtained by In Touch.

“Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage, where right over there he’s got a full functioning marriage?” Christine vented in the season 16 teaser. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.