Sister Wives star Christine Brown has left behind her former home in Arizona and is now residing in a Utah-based duplex ahead of the season 16 premiere, In Touch can confirm.

Kody Brown’s third wife has listed her new address in the city of Murray on the mortgage deed of her former Arizona house obtained by In Touch.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine, 49, also described herself as a “single woman” in the deed, which is what she previously did while signing the paperwork for her last abode in Flagstaff. The TLC personality is not the owner of the duplex built in 2019 and is likely renting after selling her former property in Arizona, according to online records obtained by In Touch.

Christine’s portion of the duplex is 3,490 square feet and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a built-in garage, porch, wood deck and basement, The Sun reports.

Christine and Kody are spiritually married, and they have been together for more than 27 years. He is also spiritually married to wives Meri and Janelle Brown but legally married to wife Robyn Brown, making up their polygamous brood.

Kody, 52, and Meri, 50, divorced in 2014 so he could marry Robyn, 43, and adopt her children from a past relationship, son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna.

In a new teaser for the upcoming Sister Wives season premiere, Christine was vocal about her hopes to leave Arizona amid her family’s delayed plans to build on their new Coyote Pass land.

“The best I could give today is pretend,” she vented in one tense scene. “I don’t want to move on the property. I want to move back to Utah.”

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

The strained dynamic also upset Kody, who said the drama had reached a boiling point. “It’s pissing me off, they’re looking to Robyn for some kind of approval,” the father of 18 said in a confessional. “I don’t have a head wife in this family.”

However, Christine hinted that she was certain about what her next steps were going to be, and it looks like she followed through on those plans.

“Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage,” the reality star said as the trailer came to an end. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Christine did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding her move to Utah.

Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.