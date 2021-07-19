In June 2021, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown became the first one out of Kody Brown‘s four wives to set up a home base on the polygamous family’s plot of land in Coyote Pass, Arizona — in an RV! Even though they have yet to break ground on building their new homes, Janelle seems to be loving her new living accommodations.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle, 52, wrote via Instagram on June 27. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

The TLC personality added, “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

Fans have been following the Brown family’s housing journey as they moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018. Kody, 52, purchased the Coyote Pass property and had big dreams of building one big home where he would live with his four wives and their children. But Janelle and her sister wives — Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — shut the idea down.

In order to keep his wives happy, Kody agreed to build four separate homes on the property for each of his wives but the plans were put on hold as they experienced delays in selling their former four homes which were situated in a cul-de-sac in Las Vegas.

Since they would need housing while they waiting for their dream homes to be built, Kody rented two homes for Meri, 50, and Janelle, while he bought two other homes for Robyn, 42, and Christine, 49.

As of July 19, there are no new permits filed on the parcels of land that he bought, according to building permit records obtained by In Touch.

