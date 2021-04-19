Feeling homesick. Christine Brown broke down in tears while sharing her hopes to move back to Utah with husband Kody and fellow spouses, Janelle, Meri and Robyn Brown on the dramatic season 15 finale of Sister Wives.

After their recent trip to Utah, Christine, 49, felt nostalgic about the good times they shared at their former abode.

“When we were there, you guys all talked about [how] Utah was home, and the mountains were home, and family was there,” the TLC personality said on the Sunday, April 18, episode. “So, I thought that you felt the same.”

When fans were first introduced to the reality TV brood in 2010, the Browns resided in Lehi, Utah. They later relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they lived for years before deciding to uproot again to move to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Christine’s heart-to-heart conversation about Utah ended with her confession about the relationship woes she was having with Kody, 51, after nearly 30 years together. “Meri, I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” she declared. “I don’t want to … It’s not enough.”

In response, Meri, 50, told her not to “give up” on Kody because she is not a “quitter.” Despite her attempts to console Christine, it wasn’t enough to get past the true issues that were bothering her.

“I agreed to move to Flagstaff, and I followed Kody here, but it’s been a struggle the whole time,” Christine said in a confessional. “I’m tired of feeling like I don’t matter, I’m tired of not having his support when I really need it. I’m just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this.”

Christine also noted how appreciative she was of everything that Meri said to comfort her amid turmoil with Kody, however, she pointed out they were dealing with some very significant issues of their own.

“She’s lived through a lot but her relationship with Kody certainly isn’t the one that I would want,” the mom of six said. “The relationship that I have with Kody isn’t what I would want either. What I have here is not what I want right now.”

Based on her recent Instagram posts, it appears Christine is still in Flagstaff with her loved ones, despite her previously being upset about their living situation. The Hand Raised: The Barns of Montana author shared a scenic shot from outside of her home in February 2021, which appears to be captured at the same place she’s been living with her kids and Kody.