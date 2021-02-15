A family divided? The polygamous Brown family returned for season 15 of TLC’s Sister Wives. When fans caught up with the stars, they were as distanced as ever living in separate homes within about 15 minutes from each other in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Janelle Brown decided that she wanted to bring the heads of the family together so they could figure out how to maintain a strong bond with each other despite the distance.

“You know, we had this whole idea, ‘We gotta get on the property.’ and I don’t think that’s the right goal. But I think the situation really is that we’ve sort of become lackluster about our relationships. We need to fix things now,” Janelle said in her confessional on the February 14 season premiere. “Do you know? I just get really frustrated because I feel like we signed up for something when we decided to be a plural family and it just seems we’re all sort of like, ‘Whatever, let’s just let it happen. We’re gonna just roll with it,’ and I don’t like that. So I’m going to have a conversation with my family.”

Janelle arranged for a sit-down lunch with husband Kody Brown, sister wife Meri Brown, sister wife Christine Brown and sister wife Robyn Brown. Her main purpose for the family meeting is to ask everyone to remember why they chose to live the plural lifestyle.

“I did it because I loved the whole idea of the family and this whole group synergy. I really felt like we would get progression, right? The whole idea is we overcome our crap,” Janelle said.

Meri added, “I don’t know. I guess for me, it was just like being raised in it.”

“I liked the example that my grandmas were, for sure,” Christine added. “They were just really close and after my grandpa died, they just stayed together. So, I like the sisterhood.”

Robyn said, “The big family thing was always really cool to me. I loved when I first met you guys, how you guys functioned. I loved it.”

“I’ve thought about this a lot lately. Because I’ve told friends that I didn’t want to be an advocate of plural marriage anymore because I am more aware now than I ever was before [of] the apparent and obvious unfairness in the relationships,” Kody said. “I know I have all the love I want, and you guys sometimes feel like you are pining constantly for me to give you some.”

Kody elaborated more about his disdain for plural marriage in his confessional. “We came into this by way of commandment. We felt like we were supposed to live it and we had an ideal that it was the better way. And come to a stark reality of the struggle that it is,” he said. “In that vein, I want to go to my wives and say, ‘Did you marry me because you thought you would have a good life and a loving husband and a good relationship with me, or did you marry me because your religion commanded it?”

Kody, Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle each got extremely candid with each other about the reality they’re facing during their conversation. Eventually, they did not reach a solution for their problems. It seems they still have a lot of work ahead of them in order to get their relationships back to a good place.

