Why Did the ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Move to Arizona? They Had Several Reasons to Leave Las Vegas

They made a big change. Most of the last season of Sister Wives involved the Browns planning a move to Flagstaff, Arizona. Now, the family has been living there for a little while, but a trailer for the new season showed they’re still not all living together. Why did the family move in the first place?

Why Did the Sister Wives Stars Move to Arizona?

On the TLC series, Kody Brown presented the idea of a move as making financial sense. He and his wives later discovered that Flagstaff was pricier than anticipated, but Kody’s idea to have them all end up in one home rather than four spread out could have cut costs — but as far as fans can tell from the teaser, they’re still not living together.

Kody, 50, revealed an image of the house he wanted the entire family to live in together in the new season trailer. “I want to explore it, all I’m asking for is for you guys to have an open mind and a prayerful disposition about it,” he explained.

In the meantime, the trailer showed that the Browns were in financial trouble as they juggled five mortgages. “I’ve been coming back to Vegas every weekend to hold open houses at the homes that we have that are on the market,” Janelle Brown said in the teaser. “There’s been no interest in the homes.” Thankfully, they have since sold, so it’s possible the family is in better shape financially in Flagstaff now than they were in Vegas.

What Were the Other Reasons the Browns Had For Moving to Arizona?

When the family first shared the news of the move with People, they said, “As much as we’ve loved making our home and memories here in Las Vegas, we are excited to embark on a new adventure in Flagstaff, Arizona! We are looking forward to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views, and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff.”

A change in lifestyle was definitely a motivator for the reality TV family. Kody said in the trailer, “We made a huge gamble leaving Las Vegas to move here to Flagstaff,” before fourth wife Robyn Brown added, “Vegas changed a lot over the last few years. So we started worrying a lot more about what the kids are getting exposed to.”

Kody continued, “We needed to move out. We needed to make an adjustment. The timing was just right for getting our kids out of Las Vegas and into a safe place.”

It’s possible that more reasoning for the move to Arizona will be revealed in the premiere. The new season of Sister Wives will air on TLC on Sunday, January 5, at 10 p.m. ET.