Check Out the Plans for the 1 House Kody Brown Wants the ‘Sister Wives’ Stars to Live In

He had a dream. Kody Brown has made it a point to prove just how much he wants his whole family to live in one house again on this season of Sister Wives. And the house plans make it clear that, while they’d all be together, all of the wives would still have their own space, too.

The 51-year-old’s plan to have the family live under one roof, each of his wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — would all have their own sort of apartment-style sections of the house. There would be enough room for their kids in each of their spaces. In the middle of it all, there would be a common area that Kody designated as “his” house.

The common area would be big enough for the whole family to gather and have one entrance from the front of the house thanks to zoning reasons. There would also be entrances from a garage below the house.

Sounds great, right? Not so fast. Not every wife is excited by the prospect of living all together again after each wife had her own house in Las Vegas. Christine, 47, in particular, has been very against the idea during this season of the TLC series.

“I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life,” Christine once said on the show. “Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?” She laughed afterward, but it was obvious she was serious about needing her own space and some privacy.

Christine also live-tweeted during the February 9 episode of Sister Wives that she is “a better Mom living separate[ly]” from the rest of the wives. She’s had a whole lot of reasons why Kody’s dream just doesn’t work for her.

Meri, 49, and Robyn, 41, had more mixed feelings about the idea. Janelle, 50, on the other hand, is worried their family “isn’t as close as it used to be” now that they aren’t living together. “I’m really concerned that if we choose to live in the four homes versus the one, our family culture will just continue to drift apart more and more,” she said on the show.

So, are they going to do it? The decision to either have the whole family in one house or have the wives each in their own homes doesn’t appear to have been settled. For now, take a look at the house plans for Kody’s one house idea in our gallery below.