Sister Wives star Christine Brown may have previously listed her Flagstaff, Arizona, home for sale for $725,000 in early August 2021, but since then, the listing has been removed from several online real estate marketplaces, leading to speculation that she may not move onto the family’s Coyote Pass land after all.

According to one such listing viewed by In Touch, the property was taken off the market on Monday, October 4, almost two months exactly since it had been placed on the market.

Despite a pending sale of $700,000 in mid-September, which was $25,000 less than the initial price listed, it appears as though the mom of six doesn’t want to sell the property just yet.

Christine and the listing agent did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

While it’s unclear if Christine is deciding to stay in Flagstaff permanently or waiting to resell the house, she recently said that she decided to “completely change the theme” of her home in September, causing some fans to think at the time that she was interested in keeping the home for good.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Showing off new rustic shelving, wood dishes and copper teapots (all inspired by a “French-country look”) in a photo shared on Instagram, Christine wrote in the caption, “So excited!! Of course, it will all come down for Halloween decorations SOON!”

The initial listing of her three-bedroom home for $725,000 boasted of the “vaulted ceilings” and “custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances,” as well as the “views of the mountains and stars, perfect for those Flagstaff nights.”

Last season on Sister Wives, Christine expressed her interest to move back to Utah to husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, who has been living on Coyote Pass property since June 2021, and Robyn Brown. “I agreed to move to Flagstaff, and I followed Kody here, but it’s been a struggle the whole time. I’m tired of feeling like I don’t matter, I’m tired of not having his support when I really need it,” Christine explained in her confessional. “I’m just tired. I need a partnership.”

In the upcoming episodes, a press release for season 16 revealed that Christine will again share her “desire to move to Utah and get a resounding no from each of them,” causing more tension among her polygamous family.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.