Sister Wives star Christine Brown has officially put her Flagstaff, Arizona, home on the market, just weeks after Janelle Brown announced she was the first of the polygamous family to move onto their new property in Coyote Pass.

Christine, 49, listed her three-bedroom home for $725,000 on August 5, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The 2,400-square-foot house was originally purchased for $520,000 by Christine and husband Kody Brown in late 2018. However, Kody’s name was later removed from the deed in August 2020, making Christine the sole owner of the home.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The description of the selling, which was first reported by the Instagram account Starcasm, boasts about the “vaulted ceilings” and “custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances,” as well as the gorgeous outdoor “views of the mountains and stars, perfect for those Flagstaff nights.”

It’s possible the mom of six, who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon with Kody, 52, could be following Janelle’s lead and joining her on their family’s Coyote Pass property. Of course, some fans wonder if she has other plans after revealing her hopes to move back to Utah during season 15.

Janelle, 52, previously revealed she had moved into an RV on the land in June, announcing that she had “acted boldly and seized an adventure.”

“Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite,” she explained at the time. “Honestly, I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So, stay tuned, this is about to get real.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Just one day after putting her house up for sale, Christine shared snaps from her cross-country trip with daughters Truely and Ysabel on August 6. “It has been absolutely delightful!” she captioned pics of them checking out the sights in Memphis, Tennessee. “We’ve met so many wonderful people! There’s nothing like traveling and meeting new people that restores your hope in humanity!”

Meanwhile, it appears Kody stayed behind in Arizona. Janelle posted a photo she received from their son Garrison of the stunning night sky over her RV on August 8. “He was over visiting,” Janelle wrote via Instagram, referring to their son. “I had gone inside, and he and Kody remained outside. I had no idea he was taking a photo. This is amazing! This is going on my wall.”

Christine did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment over speculation about a move to Coyote Pass.​​​