Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s Arizona rental home is up for sale, In Touch can confirm, amid rumors about their family’s move to Coyote Pass.

Janelle’s property, which is based in Flagstaff, features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is going for a selling price of $699,000. The Sun was the first to report the news of her rental home being placed on the market on Monday, May 24.

The TLC personality, 52, resides there with children Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16, as her other three kids, Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, and Hunter, 24, have since found their own places.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Janelle’s possible move begs the question about her brood’s relocation to Coyote Pass, which was first discussed in season 14 and expanded upon in season 15.

Kody Brown and his four spouses, Meri, Christine, Robyn and Janelle, have been living in four separate homes miles apart since they moved to Arizona from Las Vegas. The family originally planned to build new homes on a bigger plot of land, called Coyote Pass. However, as of now, the father of 18 has yet to begin construction on the acres they purchased in 2018.

There are no new permits filed on the parcels of land that he bought, per building permit records in Coconino County, Arizona, obtained by In Touch. The Sun was first to report the update.

When episodes of Sister Wives were still airing on TLC in April, Janelle spoke out about her relationship with Kody, 52, and set the record straight about a misconception. After a social media user claimed she had to “force” her husband to say “I love you” on the show, she fired back.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“He says it to me more than I say it to him lol. But after decades, we have been married, I can communicate to him what I need at any given moment,” Janelle replied. She also addressed being in a plural family, tweeting, “I think since we have been public, I personally haven’t felt awkward about being a polygamous in a monogamous world. When we were trying to stay secret it was awkward.”

In May, Janelle shared a never-before-seen throwback photo with Kody and their six kids from over a decade ago. “Going through closets this weekend,” she wrote. “Found this gem tucked in a box … Look at how young my babies were.”

Perhaps some of them will have a new home to grow up in soon!