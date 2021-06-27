Home sweet home? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown announced she will be the first of the polygamous Brown family to live on their Coyote Pass property, three years after they moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 27. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

She continued, “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real !”

As In Touch previously reported, the owner of the home that Janelle was renting in Flagstaff had placed the house for sale, which left her scrambling to find new housing accommodations for her and her family in Arizona. Janelle shares six children with husband Kody Brown, but only three still reside with her — Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16. Their older children, Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, and Hunter, 24, have all since moved out on their own.

The Brown family — which includes Janelle’s sister wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown and Christine Brown — relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff with Kody, 52, in 2018. Kody originally planned to build one big home on a big piece of property for his polygamous family, but all four of his wives shut down the idea of living together under one roof with their children. Instead, they agreed to build four separate homes on the Coyote Pass property.

Unfortunately, the family experienced delays in the selling of their four Las Vegas homes, which were situated in a cul-de-sac. The delay in selling put plans for the Coyote Pass build on hold, and in order to house all of his wives, Kody decided to rent two homes for Meri, 50, and Janelle, while he bought two other homes for Robyn, 42, and Christine, 49.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

It appears that Kody has yet to break ground on Coyote Pass. There are no new permits filed on the parcels of land that he bought, according to building permit records in Coconino County, Arizona, obtained by In Touch at the time of publication.