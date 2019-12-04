It’s been a crazy few years for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, to say the least. The pair — who share their 20-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky — are no longer together, but there has been no shortage of drama in their relationship.

The Jersey Shore star, 33, and the blonde beauty, 32, first started dating sometime between February 2017 and July 2017. The MTV personality broke up with his Famously Single costar Malika Haqq in February 2017, and Jen posted the first photo of herself kissing Ronnie in July 2017. The pair also made headlines that July when Ronnie and Jen were at a club in Las Vegas, and Ronnie injured his hand at the time. “He did not get into a fight,” his rep told Us Weekly at the time. “He was with his girlfriend at TAO and a scuffle broke out around him and a glass got broken on his hand.”

From then on, Ronnie was smitten with his lady. “She is the first person I finally fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family. She is that person for me,” he told Us Weekly in November 2017. The New York native moved to Las Vegas to be with the influencer, and Jen announced she was six months pregnant in December 2017. The duo welcomed their baby girl in April 2018, and they all lived happily ever after. Just kidding! Ronnie and Jen broke up and got back together more times than we can count on our hands.

Later on, Ronnie accused Jen of cheating on him. “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter, then leave them in the gutter,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story in April 2018. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did your best and keep it moving.”

These days, the pair hasn’t been on the best terms, but it seems like a truce might be in the works. Will they finally make up? Time will tell!

Scroll through the gallery below to experience all of the ups and downs these two have been through. Buckle up, it’s about to be a wild ride!