Jen Harley Reacts to Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Domestic Violence Arrest

Jen Harley reacted to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s domestic violence arrest on Thursday, April 22.

“I want my baby home,” the real estate agent, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story hours after news broke. In a separate post, she shared a photo cuddling her daughter, Ariana Skye, whom she shares with Ortiz-Magro, 35. “Can’t drive home like this, but I’ll hold her as long as she needs it.”

The reality TV alum’s images came after TMZ‘s initial report. Later, Ortiz-Magro’s lawyers, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, released a statement to Us Weekly. “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate,” it read. “As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

A source told the outlet, “His daughter, [Ariana], was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now. The incident did not involve his ex Jen Harley.” Ortiz-Magro has since been released after posting the $100,000 bond, In Touch confirms.

The father of one is currently dating Saffire Matos, who he met in February 2020. Recently, he gushed about their relationship on Instagram. “You can’t force happiness,” he captioned a photo that showed Matos with her legs wrapped around his waist. “When you know it’s real, you realize it eventually chooses you,” he continued. “Happiness is a gift.”

Ortiz-Magro’s latest legal trouble could result in more issues down the line, considering he previously got 36 months of probation as part of a plea deal in May 2020 regarding a previous domestic violence case involving Harley.

The MTV personality was able to avoid a stint in jail after pleading no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, revealed at the time. As part of the deal, Ortiz-Magro had to complete community service and pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles. Additionally, he was required to maintain cordial contact with Harley while raising their 3-year-old daughter.

The mom of two — who also has a son from a previous relationship — opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Ortiz-Magro and said she hopes they can coparent Ariana “peacefully” in the future.

“We’re obviously still going through a lot of legal stuff with the courts,” the real estate agent told In Touch exclusively in April 2020. “I’m just ready for all of it to be over.”