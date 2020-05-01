Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro avoided jail time after negotiating a plea deal in his domestic violence case with Jen Harley, In Touch can confirm. According to Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, the TV personality pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest.

Even with his plea deal, the 34-year-old Nevada resident still isn’t out of the woods yet, as he must do 30 days of community labor in the state and complete 36 months of probation. He also had to pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles, which uses its proceeds toward an abuse service, a battered-women’s shelter and related programs.

Looking ahead, Ortiz-Magro must complete a domestic violence program that lasts for 52 weeks. As of now, he has completed 12 of the sessions. Additionally, the star is required to maintain peaceful contact with Harley, 33, while raising their daughter, Ariana Sky.

He was previously facing seven misdemeanor charges following their dispute in October 2019, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest — all of which he denied.

On October 4, the MTV alum was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping of his 18-month-old shared with Harley. Ortiz-Magro allegedly hit Harley and chased her with a knife at an Airbnb in L.A. When police arrived at the scene, he was allegedly “uncooperative” with officers who “had to use a taser” to arrest him.

The reality star was released on $100,000 bail later that day and was issued an emergency protective order that made him stay at least 100 yards away from his former flame. However, it was lifted after Harley was a no-show at court on October 11.

“The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney Scott E. Leemon told Us Weekly after the seven charges were announced.

In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Harley opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Ortiz-Magro, revealing she hopes they can coparent their daughter “peacefully” in the future. “We’re obviously still going through a lot of legal stuff with the courts,” the real estate agent shared in an update. “I’m just ready for all of it to be over.”

Now they are both one step closer to moving forward.