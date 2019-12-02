A truce? Jen Harley posted about “peace” almost a month after she got a restraining order against her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. “A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them,” the 32-year-old posted a quote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 1. “Nothing but peace baby,” she added.

Just a few weeks earlier, Jen posted on social media about her baby daddy hanging out with other women. “You cheated, you lie, you f—ked up. It’s always been you,” she wrote on November 13. “I don’t want to hear about Ronnie and all these girls. I know, believe me, there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m [used] to it. I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end[s]. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

The former flames — who share their daughter, Ariana Sky, 19 months — have had quite the tumultuous relationship. In October, the Jersey Shore star, 33, was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident between him and his baby mama. “Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m. Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers on location, the suspect was cooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred,” LAPD told In Touch at the time.

Since then, the MTV personality was charged with seven misdemeanors: willfully inflicting corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant, brandishing a weapon, willful and unlawful criminal threats, false imprisonment, child endangerment and two counts of resisting arrest. Ronnie pleaded not guilty and was ordered to stay away from Jen and his daughter.

Ultimately, Ronnie is sticking to his story. “The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past,” attorney Scott E. Leemon said in a statement obtained by In Touch on October 28. “We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges, and we look forward to addressing this matter with City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment.”

However, Jen revealed in November that she was “working on” getting the restraining order dropped. “All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter,” she said at the time. “The toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it and just want to coparent peacefully.”

Clearly, Ronnie just wants what is best for his little girl. “I am thankful for all of my friends and family! I am most thankful for my whole word and reason for me doing everything I do every day. #DaddysLittleGirl. @ariana_sky_magro,” he captioned a photo of himself kissing his child on November 28. Then, on December 2, the New York native posted a quote on his Instagram Stories. “Don’t hang around clowns and wonder why your life is like a circus,” the message read.

Will Ronnie and Jen *finally* make amends for once? We can only hope!