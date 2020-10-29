Off the market! Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro debuted his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos, on Thursday, October 29, with photos from their swimsuit-clad vacation to Puerto Rico. Who is his new boo? Keep reading to find out more.

Saffire is based in New York City and works as a professional eyelash technician. She touts herself as the “queen of wispy, cat-eye” lashes.

It’s unclear how long Ronnie, 34, has been dating the brunette beauty, but the MTV star seemingly pointed to their romance beginning earlier this year. “All in [one] week,” a fan commented on their boating photos. “It’s been [eight] months,” the Famously Single alum responded.

Needless to say, Ron is smitten with his new girlfriend. “You can’t force happiness,” he captioned a photo that showed Saffire with her legs wrapped around his waist as they soaked up the sun. “When you know it’s real, you realize it eventually chooses you,” he continued with a hashtag that read, “Happiness is a gift.”

His fellow Jersey Shore costars poked a little fun at his new relationship status. “What in the single Ronnie is goin’ on here?!” Vinny Guadagnino commented. “When he acts like he doesn’t know the whole time,” the Snooki & JWoww star responded with a slew of laughing emojis.

Oddly enough, Ronnie went Instagram official with Saffire on the same day ex Jen Harley shared steamy photos with her new man during her birthday celebration in Miami. He didn’t shy away from shading his ex in the comment section of his happy relationship photos.

The Family Vacation star responded with a flex emoji to a fan who said Jen “ruined her chances of anyone ever wanting to be with her long-term” because of “how she acted with Ron.”

Previously, Jen told In Touch that she and the Bronx native had a difficult time breaking their “toxic cycle” before ending things for good. These days, she’s simply interested in “peacefully” coparenting their 2-year-old daughter, Ariana, with her ex.

“Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” she explained about her and Ronnie’s on-and-off romance. “We would just sweep things under the rug, but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

The real estate agent added, “[I want someone] who wants to be a husband, who wants to be in a relationship with someone that just helps build each other up and just build a life with somebody. I don’t want to live my life like, ‘Oh, I’m doing this for me and he’s doing it for him.’ I want to be with somebody who wants to be a team and do it together.”

It’s a new chapter for Ronnie and Jen.