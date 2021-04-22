Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested on Thursday, April 22, for domestic violence in Los Angeles amid his probation.

“His daughter, [Ariana], was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now,” a source told Us Weekly. “The incident did not involve his ex Jen Harley.”

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyers, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, have since released a statement to the outlet. “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate,” it read. “As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

TMZ was the first to report news of his arrest.

Ortiz-Magro’s latest legal trouble could result in more issues down the line, considering he previously got 36 months of probation as part of a plea deal in May 2020 regarding a previous domestic violence case involving ex Harley, 33.

The father of one was able to avoid a stint in jail after pleading no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, shared at the time. As part of the deal, Ortiz-Magro also had to complete community service and pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles. Furthermore, he was required to maintain cordial contact with Harley while raising their 3-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

Following their split, Harley and Ortiz-Magro both moved on romantically. He’s dating Saffire Matos while Harley’s in a relationship with a man named Joe.

Harley previously opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Ortiz-Magro and said she hopes they can coparent their daughter “peacefully” in the future.

“We’re obviously still going through a lot of legal stuff with the courts,” the real estate agent told In Touch exclusively in April 2020. “I’m just ready for all of it to be over.”

“Our problem was we knew what was bothering us … We would just sweep things under the rug, but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that,” Harley said while reflecting on their rollercoaster romance. “So, when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

Ortiz-Magro first rose to fame as an original cast member of Jersey Shore, which premiered on MTV in 2009. He went on to appear in all six seasons until the series concluded in 2012. The New York native later returned for the highly anticipated reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is now in its fourth season.