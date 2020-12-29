Shut down! Jen Harley slammed a hater who said she should “be single for a minute” amid drama with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“Is this a new guy? All the best, but maybe be single for a minute?” the troll commented under Jen’s latest Instagram photo. In response, the former Jersey Shore star, 33, shot back, “I’ve been single for a year.”

A separate user then accused Jen of “lying,” saying, “We all seen [sic] your birthday and Halloween posts with the guy you were ‘obsessed’ with and taking cute couples pics with on a yacht LOL.”

Not to let a rude comment slide, the real estate agent fumed, “Lie about what? Lol I’ve been single. Just ’cause I bring someone on my birthday trip doesn’t mean we were together 😉 We are still friends and no bad blood. I don’t need to hide s–t; I’m living in the moment.”

In October, Jen and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35 — who share daughter Ariana Sky — went public with their new relationships just hours apart. While Ronnie went Instagram official with Jen lookalike Saffire Matos, she shared pics of herself cuddling up to a mystery man while celebrating her birthday.

“Obsessed with you,” she captioned a snap kissing the guy on a boat.

It seems like the pair have since gone their separate ways, however. Lately, the mother of two — who also has a son named Mason — has been sharing loved-up snaps with a man named Joe. According to his Instagram bio, he’s a “backpacker, entrepreneur, certified chef, licensed financial advisor” and has traveled to “57 countries.”

Though they’ve each moved on, a source told In Touch exclusively Jen thinks her former flame’s sexy snapshot with Saffire was a “dig at her.”

“Jen is getting a lot of heat for the picture she shared with her new boyfriend [Joe]. A lot of people are saying it’s a dig at Ron, but in fact, she thinks he’s the one who’s been taking a dig at her all along,” the insider said.

Interestingly, it happened to be the “exact same pose” Jen and Ronnie did when they were still going strong on her birthday back in 2017. At the time, the couple were enjoying a boating trip together and Jen jumped into his arms for the snap.

Despite the shade, Jen just wants to “coparent peacefully” for the sake of their baby girl, she previously told In Touch. “Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. … We would just sweep things under the rug, but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

It looks like the two have found better matches post-split!