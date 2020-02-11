A Los Angeles judge asked Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to “stop” contacting his ex Jen Harley at the MTV alum’s court hearing on Tuesday, February 11. Attorney Leonard B. Levine showed up to the pre-trial conference on behalf of Ortiz-Magro to represent the TV personality amid his domestic violence case.

While discussing his past actions, Deputy City Attorney Heidi Matz asked the judge to request that Ortiz-Magro, 34, ceases from getting in touch with Harley, 32.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

“The victim is in court, and she was contacted by the defendant at the end of the year … and he sent her many texts,” Matz said during the hearing. “They did see each other and there was an incident in Nevada that I have no jurisdiction over. However, prior communications are illegal. We want the defendant to knock it off.”

In response, the judge told Levine, “Can you convey that to your client? She (Matz) is right, of course.”

Levine replied, “I have your honor and I don’t want to get into a contest of back and forth. It’s complicated.” After the magistrate addressed how that is “not a defense,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney said “there will be no contact.”