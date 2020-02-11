Judge Asks ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to ‘Stop’ Contacting Ex Jen Harley
A Los Angeles judge asked Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to “stop” contacting his ex Jen Harley at the MTV alum’s court hearing on Tuesday, February 11. Attorney Leonard B. Levine showed up to the pre-trial conference on behalf of Ortiz-Magro to represent the TV personality amid his domestic violence case.
While discussing his past actions, Deputy City Attorney Heidi Matz asked the judge to request that Ortiz-Magro, 34, ceases from getting in touch with Harley, 32.
“The victim is in court, and she was contacted by the defendant at the end of the year … and he sent her many texts,” Matz said during the hearing. “They did see each other and there was an incident in Nevada that I have no jurisdiction over. However, prior communications are illegal. We want the defendant to knock it off.”
In response, the judge told Levine, “Can you convey that to your client? She (Matz) is right, of course.”
Levine replied, “I have your honor and I don’t want to get into a contest of back and forth. It’s complicated.” After the magistrate addressed how that is “not a defense,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney said “there will be no contact.”
During the hearing, Levine also gave an update about his client, revealing the father of one is currently taking domestic violence counseling in Nevada, so they are waiting for some paperwork. Levine also asked for some additional time so he could gather important documents, including reports from prior incidents.
Over the next few weeks, Levine said they are hopeful about coming to some conclusions in regard to Ortiz-Magro’s charges in Los Angeles. The judge ultimately said they can continue the hearing on March 13, however, the restraining order against the reality star will stand until then.
“You are going to have to resolve something,” the judge told Levine. “The only other thing that you could do if there are other extenuating circumstances, would be to perhaps enter some kind of conditional plea as long as it was resolved in that regard. But sentencing is still an issue regarding the matters that you mentioned. I would be willing to put the sentencing over as long as you resolve it in terms of the charge. I’m just putting it out there.”
On the bright side, Ortiz-Magro is focused on doing whatever is most beneficial for his 22-month-old daughter. “We want to resolve this and do what’s best for their child [Ariana Sky],” Levine told In Touch after the hearing.
Harley’s attorney Lisa Bloom also spoke out after leaving the court. “We are very pleased that today the judge admonished his attorney for him to stop it and to knock it off, which he should. And we have another continuance which means we come back in March,” she told In Touch.
“As you can see, Jen is here because she is strong and she’s demanding justice,” Bloom added. “We are going to keep coming back until we get justice.”