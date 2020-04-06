Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley reveals why she “hates” the reality show Jersey Shore, telling In Touch exclusively it destroyed their relationship. Ortiz-Magro has appeared on the MTV series since its debut in 2009 and he is now featured on the popular spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I wish it was never part of our lives,” the 32-year-old mother of two reveals exclusively to In Touch. “It completely ruined our family, ruined the person I was in love with.”

Harley admits she was initially “excited” to see Ortiz-Magro, 34, on the spinoff when it first came out in April 2018. “So I started watching it … and then I just realized everything they were doing and how Ronnie was acting on the show and it was just really s–ty so I didn’t watch it anymore,” she says.

The brunette beauty reveals she has no ill will towards any of her ex’s castmates and longtime friends, claiming she really did “like everybody on the show.”

“They were all really nice to me — to my face at least,” she tells In Touch. “But I mean, we weren’t ever really friends. But I don’t think we have any bad tension or anything.”

Harley also addresses the backlash she faces online, noting her ex often gets to share his thoughts about their struggles on the show. “It’s always his side, his side, his side,” she says. “And then it’s seven other people backing his side and never once have I gotten the chance to defend myself unless it’s on social media.”

“I’m just at the point where I just really don’t even want it in my life anymore because it’s caused so much chaos,” the Las Vegas resident adds. “I just don’t even feel like I need to put that much energy into it, because in the end, these are his fans, not mine.”

In February, the TV personality was ordered not to contact his former flame after he was accused of violating the terms of his restraining order. “We want to resolve this and do what’s best for their child [Ariana Sky],” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, Leonard B. Levine, told In Touch following the court hearing.

More recently, Ortiz-Magro shared a message on Instagram celebrating their daughter’s second birthday. “No matter where [you] are, who keeps [you] from me, I will always be here for [you],” the reality star wrote. “You are my reason! I wake up everyday thanking god for [you].”

“Let your smile change the world but, don’t let the world change your smile, baby girl!” Harley wrote in her own B-day message. “You are loving and caring and light up everyone’s world! I could not even begin to imagine life without you.”

When she’s not busy coparenting their daughter, Harley has been focusing on making her career goals come to fruition. In January, she obtained her real estate license in Nevada, joining the Realty One Group.

