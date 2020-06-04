A meatball in the making! Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s 2-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky, is absolutely adorable. With her infectious smile and laugh, the little cutie definitely takes after her daddy!

The reality TV star, 34, and munchkin clearly have a very close bond. The father-daughter duo spent Memorial Day weekend together and the proud dad appeared to be thrilled to be spending time with his little girl.

“Nothing feels better than making memories with you,” the MTV personality captioned a sweet video of Ariana jumping into his arms as they swam in the pool.

The former Shore Store employee and his little girl have been relishing in their quality time since reuniting after “months” apart, Jen, 32, exclusively told In Touch. The Famously Single alum was forbidden from contacting Ariana or Jen after the mother of two was granted a protection order against the Bronx native in November 2019. The extreme precaution came after the former flames engaged in an altercation in October 2019.

Sammi Giancola’s ex was taken into police custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. At the time, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On May 1, Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, told In Touch in a statement. In exchange for the plea deal, he was ordered to complete 30 days of community service, 36 months of probation and pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles, which helps families struggling with domestic violence. Additionally, Ronnie must complete a domestic violence course and maintain peaceful contact with his daughter and the mother of his child.

After taking the plea deal, the proud father shared his reunion with the toddler via Instagram on May 4. “Ohhh how I love you more and more every second of everyday!” Ronnie wrote on Instagram after they finally reunited.

