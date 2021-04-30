Former ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar’s Arrest and Child Porn Charges: Everything We Know

Within 24 hours of his arrest, Josh Duggar pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges, and he now faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.

The 33-year-old was smiling while appearing in court via Zoom for his arraignment hearing on Friday, April 30, just one day after he was taken into police custody by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas.

Duggar “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

After his arrest, Duggar was held at the Washington County jail on Thursday, April 29, without bail. Federal prosecutors have since requested the former TLC star remain behind bars for now, but he can attempt to be released on bond during his May 5 hearing.

Amidst his arraignment on April 30, Judge Erin L. Wiedemann advised that due to the charges, “a third-party custodian” should appear alongside Duggar at his May hearing, adding, “I will also advise you that any proposed third-party custodian, it would need to be in a residence, where there are no minors in the home.”

As his legal trouble makes headlines yet again, the ex-political activist and his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), are currently expecting their seventh child together. They announced her pregnancy with baby No. 7 on April 23 and revealed they would be having another daughter, joining their kids: Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

On April 30, his sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) broke her silence about his arrest and said they found out very recently. “We just learned this information. It is very sad,” the former Counting On star shared in a statement with Us Weekly.

Duggar’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 6. If he’s found guilty, Duggar could face $250,000 in fines for each count in addition to getting jail time.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn everything we know about his arrest.