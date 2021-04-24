Baby No. 7 is on the way! Counting On’s Anna Duggar (née Keller) is pregnant and expecting her seventh child with husband Josh Duggar.

“It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!” the reality star, 32, shared via Instagram on Friday, April 23.

Fans had a hunch the TV personality was expanding her family after Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) shared a now-unlisted video from her son Henry’s birthday party seemingly showing Anna’s baby bump while cutting into an ice cream cake.

Courtesy Anna Duggar/Instagram

Before confirming the news of her pregnancy, Anna previously hinted that she wasn’t opposed to having another bundle of joy. “Many things are temporary, family is forever. Nothing can replace the precious time we spend with each other!” she captioned an Instagram photo from their holiday celebrations on November 24, 2020. When one social media user told her six kids “is enough,” the TLC personality let them know she had a different perspective on the subject.

“Well, we will have to wait and see,” Anna responded in the comments section. “Right now, we are enjoying our [six] littles! As the 5th child in my family, I’m so glad my parents didn’t stop at [four].”

The Florida native currently shares children Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 18 months, with her spouse, Josh, 33.

Prior to her clapback, Anna last addressed the swirling “rumor” she was going to get pregnant again in September and gave another telling response that showed her openness to having another child. “Nursing gives me a nice break between babies, so it will probably be a little while before that’s a possibility,” the reality star replied to a fan.

Courtesy Anna Duggar/Instagram

Although the couple’s marriage was rocked by public scandals in past years, Anna and Josh managed to sort through their relationship issues and remain together. The soon-to-be mom of seven gushed over her husband while celebrating their wedding anniversary in September.

“12 years ago today we said, ‘I do!’ I’m so thankful for God’s grace and kindness that has continually surrounded our family! Joshua, I’m looking forward to growing old with you!” Anna captioned a photo of her brood.

It won’t be long until they are a family of nine!