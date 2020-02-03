Gone, but not forgotten. Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar took to Instagram to reveal a very sweet gift she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, received, which was a beautiful piece of artwork that honored the couple’s daughter, which they later named Annabell Elise, whom they lost due to a heartbreaking miscarriage.

“This!” Joy-Anna, 22, captioned a photo of the painting while adding a heart with ribbon emoji. “I’ve always said, ‘My little girl is in the arms of Jesus,’ but this visual always makes me tear up! Such a good reminder. Thankful for this sweet gift!

#wemissyou #inthearmsofJesus #AnnabellEliseForsyth #sweetestgift.”

The painting featured an image of Austin, 26, standing with his hand on Joy’s shoulder while Joy carried the couple’s son, 23-month-old Gideon. All three were all smiles on the left side of the frame, and Joy’s hand was extended to the side, where she held hands with an image of Jesus Christ which stood on the right side of the frame. The biblical figure held a baby in his arms, which symbolized Joy and Austin’s baby girl.

Joy’s older sister, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) commented, “😭 so sweet!!” on the post. The 28-year-old followed up with a question most fans seemed to be asking, “Where is it from?” Joy responded, “A friend gifted it to me!”

Sisters-in-law Anna Duggar and Lauren Duggar (nee Swanson) also commented on the post. “This is beautiful!” Anna, 31, wrote. Lauren, 21, added, “So beautiful!❤️.”

Both Anna, who is married to Joy’s brother Josh Duggar, and Lauren, who is married to Joy’s brother Josiah Duggar, know what it feels like to have lost a child due to miscarriage, as well as Joy’s sister, Jessa. Lauren recently revealed to Us Weekly that she was able to be there for Joy during her miscarriage in July 2019 because she had just experienced her own miscarriage.

“I remember just when Jessa was expecting Ivy, and I had lost our first one, Asa,” Lauren told the outlet. “I just remember how sweet Jessa was. She’d write special notes and texts, just reminding me how much she loves me and that she was praying for me. That’s kind of one thing I do for Joy, sending her encouragement and sending her scripture. I know what it feels like when someone’s pregnant and you’re not. I know what [she’s] feeling and just knowing to be sensitive [to] different things.”