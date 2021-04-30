Josh Duggar Could Face Up to 40 Years of Jail Time for Child Porn Charges Following His Arrest

TLC alum Josh Duggar is facing up to 40 years of jail time and half a million dollars in fines following his arrest on Thursday, April 29. He was taken into custody for allegedly receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children, In Touch can confirm. Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance on Friday, April 30.

If the former reality star, 33, is found guilty of the charges, he could serve up to 20 years behind bars and fines up to $250,000 on each count. It’s possible Duggar’s max sentence could be bumped up to 40 years if he is found guilty on both counts, as the judge will determine if he will serve each count concurrently or not. His trial is scheduled for July 6, with a pretrial hearing on July 1.

Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock

Duggar allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, obtained by In Touch. The former 19 Kids and Counting star “allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

The disturbing news comes weeks after the former politician and his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), announced she is pregnant with their seventh child. The reality TV couple got married in 2013 and are parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

Duggar’s family members have been releasing statements about the situation, with sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) being the first one to speak out on April 30. “We just learned this information. It is very sad,” Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, wrote in a statement to Us Weekly.

In addition, the disgraced reality star’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also released a statement on their website. “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” Josh’s parents said in a statement on their family website. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna [Duggar] and continue to pray for their family.”

Prior to his most recent legal troubles, Jim Bob, 55, and Michelle, 54, publicly confirmed during an interview with Megyn Kelly that their oldest son had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was 14. Duggar released an apology statement shortly after.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he said at the time. “I confessed this to my parents, who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”