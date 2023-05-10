Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar’s Daughter Brynley: Baby No. 1 Photos

Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Are Parents to an Adorable Daughter Brynley: Her Cutest Photos

And baby makes three. 19 Kids & Counting alum Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann) are the proud parents of a sweet baby girl.

“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!” the couple shared in a joint Instagram announcement on January 1, 2023. “Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle.”

While Brynley was born on Christmas Day 2022, the couple first announced they were expecting baby No. 1 that August with photos from a shoot with the former reality star wearing a hat that said “Dad,” and his wife wearing a matching hat that read “Mom.”

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Hannah wrote alongside a series of photos. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

For his part, Jeremiah captioned his announcement, “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”

The couple tied the knot in March 2022 in an intimate ceremony at Lilac Hill in Louisville, Nebraska, less than three months after Jeremiah popped the question.

“She said YES!!!!” he captioned a photo from their special moment on January 6, 2022. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The couple – who are currently residing in an RV – prefer to keep their personal lives private, however, they occasionally give fans a glimpse into life with a newborn.

“Time is flying by and I’m over here trying to soak up every single moment because life is just so sweet right now!!” Hannah captioned a January 2023 post of their one-month-old.

Keep scrolling to see Brynley Duggar’s cutest photos so far.