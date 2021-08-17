Gasp!* These '90 Day Fiance' Sex Confessions Are Too Hot to Handle

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé is known for sharing many aspects of their private lives while TLC cameras are rolling, including the good, bad and steamy.

To no surprise, Angela Deem spoke candidly about her and husband Michael Ilesnami’s time between the sheets during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, revealing that a green card wasn’t preventing them from turning up the heat.

“Despite being separated and distanced, Michael and I’s sex life don’t lack nothing,” the Hazlehurst, Georgia, resident previously shared about her long-distance romance with the Nigeria native. Angela revealed they often video chatted and figured out creative ways to keep the spark alive.

After getting weight loss surgery and a boob job, which was captured on the show, Angela said that they did have a lull, but she was ready to pick up the pace again.

“You know, me and Michael, the farthest we went to having phone sex [is] Michael shakes his weenie,” she told cameras. “To him, that’s phone sex. Show him my boobs. So, when we say phone sex, it’s not all ejaculation and playing with ourselves. No. But right now, I just wanna blow his bubble. I love seeing my husband all hot and bothered, but this video call needs to be about more than just sex.”

Michael said that it would take him time to adjust to her new look, however, he was happy she felt confident.

“Finally seeing Angela’s new boobs, to be honest, I felt down, you know, disappointed, because they are not big anymore,” Michael said about his reaction on the show. “But I still love my wife and there’s nothing I can do about it. Eventually, I hope I will learn to love the new boobs, too.”

Although Angela may be one of the most outspoken stars from the TLC franchise, there are several others who have also shared their NSFW bedroom secrets, including former franchise star Larissa Dos Santos Lima during her season 5 appearance on Happily Ever After? as well as couple Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the steamiest 90DF sex life confessions!