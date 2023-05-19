Getting intimate! 90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates shared some ​personal information about her sex life with her husband, Yohan Geronimo.

“Yohan is really strong and I’m really flexible, so we make it work,” Daniele, 42, said about their time in bed while answering fan questions in a teaser clip for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 tell-all, which was shared by People on Friday, May 19.

The petite reality star shared the information after she was asked how she and her much taller husband navigate physical intimacy.

After noting there are “a lot of acrobatics involved at times,” Daniele added. “I just think it makes sex a lot more exciting.”

The TLC personality didn’t reveal their actual height difference, though she told host Shaun Robinson that she “comes to his waist” while standing.

Yohan, 33, also said they haven’t let their height difference have a negative impact on their sex life.

“The size difference hasn’t been a problem for us,” he said. “When you’re in bed, we’re all the same size.”

Daniele and Yohan met while she was on vacation to his native Dominican Republic.

“When I met Yohan, I felt an instant connection with him,” the yoga teacher told producers during their reality TV debut during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise. “But it was immediately clear that our relationship would face a lot of challenges.”

One month after their first meeting, Daniele returned to the D.R. and Yohan proposed. They tied the knot in November 2021 and are still going strong today.

“One year of marriage, a lifetime’s worth of learning,” Daniele wrote via Instagram while celebrating their first marriage anniversary in November 2022. “Blessed to be able to do this together.”

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

Just like Daniele predicted, she and Yohan have faced several roadblocks in their relationship.

While they have struggled to communicate due to their language barrier, the pair have also not seen eye to eye when it comes to where they should live. Daniele was very open about wanting to live in the D.R., while Yohan expressed interest in moving to the United States because he believed they would “have more opportunities” as a couple.

However, Daniele and Yohan are currently living in the Caribbean. She confirmed their living arrangements by sharing a video of herself on a scooter as she explored the area in May 2023.