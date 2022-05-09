She’s glowing! 90 Day Fiancé alum Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) is pregnant and expecting her third child with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and the TLC star’s baby bump photos are too cute!

Loren, 33, who shares sons Shai, 2, and 8-month-old Asher with Alexei, 33, admitted her third pregnancy was “quite a shock.”

“While we’re entering a whole new chapter, I’m very excited,” the brunette beauty said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “We aren’t going to find out the gender until the baby is born, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified, I am. But nothing we can’t handle. We can’t wait to meet Baby B this fall!”

Alexei agreed that he was “excited and scared” about expanding their brood, adding, “Three kids under the age of 3 is no joke.”

That being said, the proud dad is ready for the challenge. “My dream of a soccer team is slowly becoming a reality,” the Israeli native joked.

The reality TV couple was first introduced to TLC viewers during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. Loren met Alexei during a Birthright Israel program trip, where he served as the medic. They got married in July 2016, nearly one year after making their relationship official.

Fans continued to follow their love story during their spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. One of their storylines included disagreeing over how many kids they wanted to have. While Alexei was certain he wanted “four total,” Loren disagreed.

“The only way I would consider four kids is if by some miracle, the next time we try, it’s twins,” she said at the time. The brunette beauty opened up about her hesitation to have more kids during an appearance on The Doctors in March 2022.

“Men tend to think that pregnancy is just, ‘Oh carrying a baby, it’s beautiful blah blah blah.’ It’s not easy. Not everybody enjoys it and the unexpected happens,” the New York City native said during the special fertility show.

The young parents definitely faced their challenges already, and she reflected on Asher being born prematurely.

“I was not expecting to have a baby come six weeks early. I was not expecting to be on bedrest for a few weeks before that,” Loren continued. “And when men think, ‘Oh, pregnancy is easy. I don’t know why she makes it look difficult?’ It’s like hmm … you try it, and then you can talk to me. And then do it back-to-back, and then you can talk to me.”

Keep scrolling to see Loren’s baby bump pictures amid her third pregnancy!